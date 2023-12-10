Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 342 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

