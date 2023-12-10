Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 2.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

