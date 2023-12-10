Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPHQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
