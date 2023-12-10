Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,358 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 105,432.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

