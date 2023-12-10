Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.