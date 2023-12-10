Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.