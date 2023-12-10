Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $54.27 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

