Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $260,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
