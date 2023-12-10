Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

