Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

