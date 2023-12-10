Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,522 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at $559,207,235.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

