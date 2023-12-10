Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $294.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

