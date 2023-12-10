Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,369 shares during the quarter. Celcuity accounts for 1.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Celcuity worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celcuity by 734.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 230,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 121.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 161,773 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 115,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,791. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $357.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.