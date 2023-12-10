Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,842 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 2.4% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 1.34% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the period.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CLDX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 344,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

