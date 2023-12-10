Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 2.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Sun Communities worth $240,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.64. 660,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,835. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.