Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $55.39 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTFree Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,506,175 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 6.11% of RPT Realty worth $55,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 869,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,154. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

