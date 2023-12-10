Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $62.19 Million Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 1,031.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Tricon Residential worth $62,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

NYSE:TCN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 1,330,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

