Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $68.53 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,571 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $68,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 73.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DEI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,924. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

