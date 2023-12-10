Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,144,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,113 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 2.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $193,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,503,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

