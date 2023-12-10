Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,717 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $78,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,733. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

