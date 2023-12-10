Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 349,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Elme Communities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 333,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.