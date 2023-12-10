Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,413 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $83,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.45. 2,364,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

