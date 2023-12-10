Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,620 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $133,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,246,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBAC stock traded down $6.94 on Friday, hitting $244.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,076. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.59.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

