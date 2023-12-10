Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,762 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Americold Realty Trust worth $40,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 1,927,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,584. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

