Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 852,416 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,416 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.96. 1,079,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

