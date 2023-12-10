Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560,964 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 9.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $820,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

