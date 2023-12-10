Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Certara by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Certara by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,900,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

