Chai Trust Co. LLC Takes $15.56 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 1.1% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $32,740,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,009 shares of company stock worth $4,761,550. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

