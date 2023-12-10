Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,098 shares of company stock valued at $191,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

