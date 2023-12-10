Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Shares Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) by 318.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,429 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 4.09% of Chenghe Acquisition worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 78,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

