Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 6.3% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $64,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.21. 1,360,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,096. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

