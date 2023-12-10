Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 3,850 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,269 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of First of Long Island worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $8,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 169.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Price Performance

FLIC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

