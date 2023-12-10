CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 252,473 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,509,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.20% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $201,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 488,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.