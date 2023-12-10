CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,579 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $131,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 248,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $489.77. 1,871,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,096. The company has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.68 and a 200-day moving average of $509.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

