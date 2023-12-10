CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,802 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.43% of Cameco worth $58,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 412.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.