CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $437,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 91,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,039. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

