CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,758 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $159,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

