CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,942 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The stock has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

