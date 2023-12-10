CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $316,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

