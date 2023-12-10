CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 47,401 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.06. 35,922,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.06 and its 200 day moving average is $442.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

