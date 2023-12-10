CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 752,683 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 752,683 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Rogers Communications worth $66,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RCI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,549. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

View Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.