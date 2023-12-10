CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,620 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.76. 3,458,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average of $422.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

