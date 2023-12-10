CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 97,630 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,521,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,630 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.84% of Canadian National Railway worth $669,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.78. 806,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,839. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

