CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,379,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.12% of Crescent Point Energy worth $76,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

CPG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 4,396,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.