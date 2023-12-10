CIBC Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $85.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $83.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $99,717,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $66,482,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

