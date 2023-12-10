CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CINT opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 14.7% during the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

