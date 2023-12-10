Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Acquires 682 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.0% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,722. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $302.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.37 and its 200 day moving average is $281.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

