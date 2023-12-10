Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $712,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Visa were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.
Visa Trading Down 0.0 %
V traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.74. 3,732,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $257.39.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
