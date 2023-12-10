Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New $346,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,730. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

