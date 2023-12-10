CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 8.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $144,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,924. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

